Delta police say 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen leaving her Ladner residence on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police asking for public’s help finding missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen leaving her Ladner residence around 8:00 p.m. on April 30

Delta police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler.

Cloe was last seen leaving her Ladner residence on Thursday, April 30 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Cloe is described as a slim Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and weighing 120 lbs, with brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing black track pants, a black hoody, and carrying a Roots bag.

Cloe was previously reported missing on Tuesday, April 21, but was safely returned home on Monday, April 27.

“Although Cloe was the subject of a missing persons release last month, unfortunately we are indeed searching for her again. We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her,” Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Her disappearance is deemed to be high-risk as we are very concerned for her safety.”

Anyone with any information with regards to Cloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


