Delta police asking for help finding high-risk North Delta woman

Nev Bains, 54, was last seen leaving her home in North Delta on Jan. 13

Delta police are asking for the public’s help locating a 54-year-old woman named Nev Bains.

Bains was last seen leaving her North Delta home the morning of Friday, Jan. 13. Her car was later located in the Bridgeview area in Surrey.

Bains is five-foot-three in height, 140 pounds and has medium-length black hair. Police say she might be wearing pyjamas or sweatpants under a knee-length black puffer jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bains is asked to contact the Delta police at 604)946-4411.


