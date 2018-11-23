Delta police ask public to help ID man in connection with act of vandalism

The incident took place in a restaurant in the 9200-block of Scott Road on Oct. 27

Delta Police are looking for a man in connection with an act of vandalism in a North Delta restaurant. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an act of vandalism in a North Delta restaurant.

According to a DPD press release, the manager of a restaurant in the 9200-block of Scott Road reported to police on Oct. 27 that a customer had allegedly cut a “cultural canvas” near the business’ washroom, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

Police are looking for a man they describe as South Asian, in his 20s, approximately six feet tall with a full dark beard and wearing a blue vest, black pants and a blue turban.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is asked to contact Const. Jeremy Pearce at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 18-24076.



