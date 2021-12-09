Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig, who was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Delta Police Department photos)

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig, who was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Delta Police Department photos)

Delta police ask for public’s help in finding missing Tsawwassen woman

Davina Louise McKaig, 49, was last seen in central Tsawwassen east of 56th Street Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig.

Police say McKaig is believed to have walked away from her home in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and has not been seen since.

“Her disappearance is very much out of character, and her family and police are really concerned for her well-being,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

McKaig is described as Caucasian woman, 5’9” tall, with an athletic build, straight brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing black yoga pants and carrying a blue and gray backpack with a UBC baseball logo on it at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information as to Davina McKaig’s whereabouts or who believe they may have seen her since she went missing is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltamissing personPoliceTsawwassen

Previous story
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Northwest MLA’s “complaint letter”

Just Posted

Mounties say a man was shot at a residence on the 17700-block of 60 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 9. The 17700-block of 60 Avenue is across from Fraser Downs and Elements Casino. (Image via Google Maps)
Man shot in Cloverdale

The City of Surrey banned single use plastic bags in October. (Black Press file photo)
Safe Surrey Coalition says it ‘inspired’ Walmart Canada to ban plastic bags

South Surrey friends Michaela Han (left) and Lindsay Liu (right) created an online charitable initiative selling art, with proceeds supporting the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey pair sell paintings, holiday cards in support of Children’s Hospital

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig, who was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Delta Police Department photos)
Delta police ask for public’s help in finding missing Tsawwassen woman