Delta police ask for public’s help in finding missing Tsawwassen woman

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Davina Louise McKaig, who was last seen in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Delta Police Department photos)

Police say McKaig is believed to have walked away from her home in the central Tsawwassen area east of 56th Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and has not been seen since.

“Her disappearance is very much out of character, and her family and police are really concerned for her well-being,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

McKaig is described as Caucasian woman, 5’9” tall, with an athletic build, straight brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing black yoga pants and carrying a blue and gray backpack with a UBC baseball logo on it at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information as to Davina McKaig’s whereabouts or who believe they may have seen her since she went missing is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



