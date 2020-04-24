Delta police ask for assistance locating missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen leaving her Ladner residence around 8:30 a.m. on April 21

Delta police say 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen leaving her Ladner residence on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate 14-year-old Cloe Wheeler.

Cloe was last seen leaving her Ladner residence on Tuesday, April 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Cloe is described as a slim Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and weighing 120 lbs, with brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing red track pants, a red hoodie, and carrying a black backpack and Adidas bag.

“Police have exhausted all investigative avenues, and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cloe Wheeler,” Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

“Police and family are concerned for Cloe’s well-being, and her disappearance at this point is being deemed high risk. However, it is important to emphasize that Cloe was not believed to be in distress when she left home.”

Anyone with any information with regards to Cloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

