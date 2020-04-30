Delta police arrest two at Boundary Bay residence

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on 66A Street on Thursday, April 30

Delta police have arrested to people after executing a search warrant in Boundary Bay earlier today.

According to a press release, police executed a search warrant at a residence on 66A Street on Thursday, April 30 in regard to an ongoing investigation. Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services attended for the initial execution of the search warrant, and the DPD’s Traffic Specialty Dog Unit also assisted in the search.

Two people were arrested, and police anticipate forwarding charges to Crown in relation to evidence found at the scene.

“There is significant speculation on social media that police were investigating a meth lab,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “That’s not the case. There is no evidence to suggest drugs were being produced at this site.”

Leykauf said police do not believe the residence poses a risk to public safety.

The release states police have seized evidence and are still processing the scene.



