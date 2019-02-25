(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police arrest three, seize guns and drugs from Surrey residence

“Project Infinity” focused on operations connected with the Brother’s Keepers gang

Delta police have arrested three people associated with the Brother’s Keepers gang, seizing weapons and “a significant quantity of drugs.”

According to a press release, the Delta Police Department drug section, along with the RCMP’s emergency response team and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s uniformed gang enforcement team, executed a search warrant on Feb. 15 at a Surrey residence that had been the target of a drug trafficking investigation involving the Brother’s Keepers.

Police found a loaded firearm, a replica restricted firearm and two bullet proof vests, as well as a significant quantity of suspected drugs packaged for sale and a suspected bulk quantity of fentanyl.

Three people inside the residence — two women and a man — were arrested without incident and later released, pending charge approval by Crown Counsel.

“This seizure highlights the inherent dangers and violence associated to drug trafficking,” Staff Sgt. Heath Newton, who headed up the investigation dubbed Project Infinity, said in the press release. “This investigation is also an example of the ongoing efforts by police to stem the opioid crisis and the gang crime gripping the Lower Mainland and the province at large.”

DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf told the Reporter that the department will be seeking charge approval on five men and one woman in relation to this investigation.

Leykauf said she could not go into detail as to the location of the residence, what charges were being recommended and what drugs aside from the suspected fentanyl were seized since charges are still pending.

She added this investigation has been ongoing since 2018.


