(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police arrest three for trespass, suspicion of break-and-enter

Police have increased patrols in Tsawwassen after a rash of thefts from vehicles over the past month

Delta police have arrested three men for allegedly trespassing and on suspicion of breaking and entering.

According to a DPD press release, police have increased patrols in Tsawwassen after a rash of thefts from vehicles in the area over the past month. On Saturday, Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., an officer doing patrols observed three men enter private property in the 600-block of 52nd Street.

The men were arrested for trespassing and found to be in possession of break-in instruments and tools. All three were transported to Delta Police Department headquarters for processing, wherein two were released on conditions to avoid contact with each other and stay out of Tsawwassen and one was transported to cells due to outstanding warrants.

The release notes all three men were from outside of Delta.

“Police have now made eight arrests in relation to thefts from auto and break-and-enters over the past month in South Delta,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “We understand how frustrating this is for local residents, but we are encouraged by the interest community members have shown regarding signing up for the Block Watch program. If you’re interested in taking part please call your local district community police office.”

Anyone who observes what they believe may be a crime in progress is advised to call 911. Otherwise, suspicious behaviour can be reported by calling 604-946-4411.

People with video cameras are also encouraged to sign up for the DPD’s video camera registry to assist police doing canvasses for potential video surveillance. More information on the program is available at deltapolice.ca/cwp.


DeltaPoliceTsawwassen

