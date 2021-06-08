A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

Police seized six prohibited weapons June 2-5, primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray

Officers with the Delta Police Department’s violence suppression team arrested another 21 people last week.

According to an update posted Monday on the department’s social media channels, police with the recently-launched anti-gang team made 21 arrests June 2-5, some of which involved individuals who are part of, or associated with, the current gang conflict.

As well, police seized six prohibited weapons — primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray — and served four prohibited driving noticed. One driver, who had been speeding before police pulled them over, was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving and had their vehicle impounded.

Police also advised that the team often has a trained dog handler with them when out on patrol.

“These dogs sniff out drugs, guns and ammunition and they love their jobs!” police said in Facebook post.

From May 26 to 29, the violence suppression team made 24 arrests, seizing three spring-assisted knives during three separate stops.

READ MORE: 24 people arrested by Delta Police anti-gang team last week

“We made sure the bill got paid first,” police said on Facebook.

The DPD launched the violence suppression team on May 15. It’s focus is on intercepting any potential gang or related activity and acting as a deterrent through a high-profile presence in public spaces, such as along Scott Road and at popular restaurants.

The team also regularly checks on individuals who must abide by curfews and release conditions, and have stepped up visits to locations where gang members are known to frequent.

Since then, the team has come into contact with a number of known gang members and affiliates, seizing weapons (including a large sword from a driver “well known to police”), drugs and cash related to drug trafficking.

Those investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE: Delta police taking action to address gang conflict

On May 12, the DPD announced that members of the violence suppression team have begun to use Axon body-worn cameras as a tool to help increase officer safety.

According to the device’s manufacturer, Axon, the board’s decision marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Previous story
‘Call out the hate’: Green leader demands anti-Islamophobia plan from Ottawa
Next story
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Just Posted

Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)
Long-time Cloverdale resident celebrates 100th birthday

Former Lord Tweedsmuir teacher turns 100

Benjamin Bos has been growing his hair out since January, 2020. Now he says he’ll donate his hair to charity, along with $6,000 he raised along the way. (Photo: submitted).
Surrey Christian School student to chop hair for charity

Benjamin Bos raised more than $6,000

Former Surrey councillor and finance committee chair Tom Gill charges that an increase to the capital parcel tax amounts to a “hidden tax” above and beyond the 2.9 per cent increase claimed by Mayor Doug McCallum. (Unsplash.com photo)
Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike

Larger-than-advertised increases prove need for independent auditor general: Annis

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

Police seized six prohibited weapons June 2-5, primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray

RCMP logo
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 12-year-old has been found

Lacey Braun reported missing Monday, last seen Sunday afternoon in 16400-block of 78A Avenue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Rob Fai (left), Ransford Brempong (middle) and Shantelle Chand make up the new on-air broadcast team for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce new broadcast team

Rob Fai, Ransford Brempong and Shantelle Chand revealed as new on-air trio

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Most Read