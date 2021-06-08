Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)

Officers with the Delta Police Department’s violence suppression team arrested another 21 people last week.

According to an update posted Monday on the department’s social media channels, police with the recently-launched anti-gang team made 21 arrests June 2-5, some of which involved individuals who are part of, or associated with, the current gang conflict.

As well, police seized six prohibited weapons — primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray — and served four prohibited driving noticed. One driver, who had been speeding before police pulled them over, was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving and had their vehicle impounded.

Police also advised that the team often has a trained dog handler with them when out on patrol.

“These dogs sniff out drugs, guns and ammunition and they love their jobs!” police said in Facebook post.

From May 26 to 29, the violence suppression team made 24 arrests, seizing three spring-assisted knives during three separate stops.

“We made sure the bill got paid first,” police said on Facebook.

The DPD launched the violence suppression team on May 15. It’s focus is on intercepting any potential gang or related activity and acting as a deterrent through a high-profile presence in public spaces, such as along Scott Road and at popular restaurants.

The team also regularly checks on individuals who must abide by curfews and release conditions, and have stepped up visits to locations where gang members are known to frequent.

Since then, the team has come into contact with a number of known gang members and affiliates, seizing weapons (including a large sword from a driver “well known to police”), drugs and cash related to drug trafficking.

Those investigations are ongoing.

On May 12, the DPD announced that members of the violence suppression team have begun to use Axon body-worn cameras as a tool to help increase officer safety.

According to the device’s manufacturer, Axon, the board’s decision marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis.

