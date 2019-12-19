Delta police advise of release conditions for man facing child porn, voyeurism charges

Kevin James Silen, 51, must stay away from anyone under 16 years old and cannot access the internet

Delta police are informing the community of release conditions recently imposed upon a Delta man facing a number of child pornography and voyeurism charges.

Kevin James Silen, 51, was charged in November with 11 counts of voyeurism, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of making child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

These offences were limited to a residence in Delta, according to a DPD press release, and are alleged to have dated back to 2008. Police say Silen moved to Surrey in September of this year.

Silen’s release conditions include that he not engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring him into contact with persons under the age of 16 years. Silen is also forbidden from communicating or attempting to communicate with any person under the age of 16 years through a social networking website, instant messaging service or chat room program.

Further, Silen must not own or possess any device capable of accessing any computer network (including the internet) unless it is for employment or banking purposes, and he is barred from accessing social media sites, social networks, internet discussion forums and chat rooms, or maintaining a personal profile on any such service, including Facebook, Twitter, Tinder, Instagram, LinkedIn or any similar service.

Police say they will be monitoring Silen for compliance with his release conditions.

“If anyone observes Kevin Silen breaching these conditions, or if they have any information relating to the current charges against him, they are advised to contact Sgt. Dave Black of the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411, extension 0935,” Cris Leykauf, DPD public affairs manager, said in a press release.

The release notes police will not be releasing a photo of Silen.





