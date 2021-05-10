Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Delta Patriots Cricket Club takes Surrey, other clubs to court over Cricket BC voting

‘At issue is the propriety or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,’ Justice John Harvey noted

Delta Patriots Cricket Club has taken three Surrey clubs among others in the West Coast Cricket Association (Cricket BC) to court seeking a series of orders related to its governance, specifically seeking that each member is entitled to one vote at any association meeting, including annual general meetings.

Justice John Harvey noted in his May 5 reasons for judgment, delivered in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, that the petitioner is a registered society “promoting and fostering” cricket among Delta’s youth.

The respondents in this case are Surrey United Cricket Club Society, Newton Surrey Cricket Club, Surrey Stars Cricket Club, West Coast Cricket Organization, British Columbia Mainland Cricket Association, West Mission Strikers Cricket Club, Chilliwack Cricket Club, Richmond Cricket Club, PakCan Cricket Club Ltd. and West Vancouver Cricket Club.

Cricket BC is an affiliate of Cricket Canada, which is a member of the International Cricket Council.

“At issue is the propriety or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,” Harvey noted.

Counsel for the Delta Patriots noted that many of the member clubs have more than one team, allowing them to cast more than one vote at the AGM. The Patriots argued that Cricket BC’s membership is not made up of “teams” but parent clubs and so permitting clubs to have more than one vote contravenes the Societies Act.

READ ALSO: Court bans Junior Hockey League from taking further action against Surrey Knights

READ ALSO: Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

Harvey noted that Cricket BC argued the court shouldn’t grant the declaration sought, “but rather, should direct a general meeting of Cricket BC within a designated period of time and identify the members who are entitled to vote so as to remediate the apparent conflict between the Bylaws and the SA.”

The secretary for Cricket BC noted that cricket teams have always been considered members of Cricket BC and that the order sought would “unduly interfere” with the organization’s finances as member clubs are charged dues “reflective of the number of teams that play under the club’s banner,” Harvey said.

The judge ordered that a meeting, “be it is an extraordinary meeting,” or the AGM which did not take place in November, be held no earlier than 45 days but no later than 90 days from May 5 to address the issues of membership and payment of dues.

In addressing who may vote, Harvey agreed with the petitioner that non-registered entities, “although members of Cricket BC, are not voting members given their lack of legal capacity.

“I have deferred the ordered meeting in order to give sufficient time to those clubs wishing to participate in the governance of Cricket BC to attend to the necessary steps to achieve legal status if they wish to do so,” Harvey decided.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtDeltaSportsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SURREY NOW & THEN: Newton’s abandoned pet cemetery now surrounded by houses
Next story
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Delta Patriots Cricket Club takes Surrey, other clubs to court over Cricket BC voting

‘At issue is the propriety or legality of the voting procedures within Cricket BC,’ Justice John Harvey noted

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP say cryptocurrency fraud on the rise

They’ve received 59 reports of cryptocurrency fraud totaling $612,748 since January

A grave marker at the old pet cemetery in Newton, from video posted to the Youtube channel Exit Thru the Gift Shop.
SURREY NOW & THEN: Newton’s abandoned pet cemetery now surrounded by houses

VIDEO: Former B.C. Pet Cemetery might also be a burial site for human remains

Fraser Health held a ‘targeted’ vaccination clinic in Surrey on Saturday. (Fraser Health photo)
Fraser Health hosts ‘targeted’ vaccination clinic at Surrey gurdwara

‘In-reach’ event held Saturday

Surrey Eagles forward Rocco La Cara battles with Coquitlam Express forward Dante Berrettoni during a game earlier this season. (Damon James photo)
Surrey Eagles wrap up BCHL ‘pod’ season with win over Coquitlam

South Surrey-based junior ‘A’ hockey team finishes with 17-2-1 record

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Vancouver Giants celebrated a Justin Sourdif goal Saturday night in Kamloops. Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-1 decision to Kamloops

Third-period rally should have come sooner, said coach of Langley-based team

Most Read