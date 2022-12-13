Delta PACs receiving over $321K in grant funding

Local parent advisory committees (PACs) are set to receive more than $321,000 in community gaming grants to help fund extracurricular events, activities and equipment at Delta schools.

Each year, schools in B.C. receive funding through their PACs for extracurricular activities that benefit students’ well-being, as well as money through district PACs for activities that foster parental involvement in schools.

On Monday (Dec. 12), the provincial government announced more than $11 million in grants to school and district PACs for the 2022-23 school year.

“Learning, fun and growth also takes place outside the regular school curriculum, and parent advisory councils are key partners in keeping students and their families engaged and connected to those opportunities for enrichment,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang said in a press release.

The grants will be used by school PACs to support a range of activities such as field trips, performances, movie nights, school dances and conferences, as well as to buy sports equipment. DPACs, meanwhile, can use funding to cover the cost of informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting room rentals, presenter fees and travel for meetings.

“Community gaming grants to PACs and DPACs help fund everything from robotics and photography clubs to playground equipment and chess competitions, strengthening students’ lives and building on their school experience,” Kang said.

In all, 32 school advisory committees in Delta were included in Monday’s funding announcement, and will receive a total of $321,240 in grants. They are:

• Sunshine Hills Elementary PAC ($10,540)

• Richardson Elementary PAC ($7,900)

• Sands Secondary PAC ($13,880)

• McCloskey Elementary PAC ($6,280)

• Gray Elementary PAC ($10,920)

• Delview Secondary School PAC ($13,380)

• Jarvis Traditional Elementary PAC ($8,460)

• North Delta Secondary PAC ($25,600)

• Annieville Elementary PAC ($4,720)

• Burnsview Secondary PAC ($17,240)

• Devon Gardens Elementary PAC ($7,540)

• Brooke Elementary PAC ($6,580)

• Hellings Elementary PAC ($6,520)

• Chalmers Elementary PAC ($9,540)

• Delta Adult Learning Advisory Committee ($2,000)

• Immaculate Conception School Parent Support Group ($9,160)

• Heath Traditional Elementary PAC ($5,500)

• Seaquam Secondary PAC ($27,920)

• Cougar Canyon Elementary PAC ($9,740)

• Pinewood Elementary PAC ($7,040)

• Cliff Drive Elementary PAC ($5,900)

• Port Guichon Elementary PAC ($3,480)

• English Bluff Elementary PAC ($3,960)

• South Delta Secondary PAC ($27,080)

• Neilson Grove Elementary PAC ($4,000)

• Sacred Heart School PAC ($7,200)

• Boundary Bay Montessori School PAC ($2,000)

• Holly Elementary PAC ($6,920)

• Delta Secondary PAC ($23,820)

• Ladner Elementary PAC ($9,940)

• Hawthorne Elementary PAC ($8,760)

• South Park Elementary PAC ($7,720)

A full list of PACs and DPACs receiving funding is available online.

RELATED: Over $937K coming to two dozen Delta arts, culture and sports groups



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaSchools