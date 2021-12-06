Delta PACs receiving grants for extracurricular activities

Delta public and private schools getting more than $150,000 via B.C. community gaming grants

Sunshine Hills Elementary School’s parent advisory council is receiving $2,500 in B.C. community gaming grants, one of 31 Delta public and private school PACs set to receive a total of $150,320 in grants this school year. (James Smith photo)

Parent advisory groups in Delta are set to receive more than $150,000 from the province to fund extracurricular activities.

On Monday (Dec. 6), B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced almost $11 million in community gaming grants for parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils this school year to fund activities that benefit students’ social, cultural and physical health.

“We’ve been through so much over these past couple of years and parents have been champions in our schools, working hard to keep kids connected with safe and rewarding extracurricular activities,” Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a press release. “Activities like these provide tremendous benefits for children’s health and well-being, and they help keep students active and engaged in learning.”

PACs use community gaming grant funding to put on music, dance and theatre performances; purchase computers for extracurricular activities such as robotics, yearbook and photography clubs; and hold social gatherings such as movie nights. The funding also supports sports and playground activities, as well as graduation ceremonies

“The ongoing pandemic has severely limited the ability of parent advisory councils to raise funds in support of numerous school programs,” Andrea Sinclair, president of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils, said in a press release.

“Parents are grateful that community gaming grants will be distributed to PACs throughout the province, thereby ensuring that the students’ experience at their school will continue to be enhanced while reducing the burden on families.”

Parent groups at 31 Delta public and private schools are set to receive a total of $150,320, including 18 in North Delta. They are: Annieville Elementary ($9,620), Brooke Elementary ($2,120), Chalmers Elementary ($22,280), Cougar Canyon Elementary ($6,900), Devon Gardens Elementary ($2,500), Hellings Elementary ($7,660), McCloskey Elementary ($2,500), Pinewood Elementary ($2,500), Richardson Elementary ($2,500), Sunshine Hills Elementary ($2,500), Gray Elementary ($2,500), Jarvis Traditional Elementary ($2,500), Delview Secondary ($7,240), Burnsview Secondary ($6,100), North Delta Secondary ($2,500), Sands Secondary ($2,500), Seaquam Secondary ($2,500) and Sacred Heart Elementary ($2,500).

Other Delta school PACs receiving grants are: Neilson Grove ($2,500), Hawthorne Elementary ($1,200), Ladner Elementary ($2,500), Holly Elementary ($3,380), Cliff Drive Elementary ($13,240), South Park Elementary ($2,500), English Bluff Elementary ($2,580), Pebble Hill Traditional Elementary ($7,260), Delta Secondary ($5,740), South Delta Secondary ($2,500), Boundary Bay Montessori House ($6,760), L’École Du Bois-Joli ($5,220) and Southpointe Academy ($5,520).

Four public Delta schools were not included in Monday’s announcement: Gibson Elementary, Beach Grove Elementary, Pebble Hill Traditional Elementary and Port Guichon Elementary.



