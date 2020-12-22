Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta PACs granted funding for extracurricular activities

Nearly $350,000 in funding to public, private school PACs via B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program

Thirty-six parent advisory groups in Delta are set to receive nearly $350,000 in funding via the province’s Community Gaming Grants program.

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in the province are receiving more than $11 million in funding through the program during the 2020-21 school year.

Schools receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs to fund extracurricular activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of K-12 students, such as student publications, grad ceremonies, sports or playground equipment, and clubs such as writing, drama and music.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer’s orders and provides flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a press release. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

“Currently it is very difficult for PACs to raise funds in their communities,” Andrea Sinclair, president of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils, said in a press release. “Continued financial support from Community Gaming Grants enables PACs/DPACs to reduce the burden on parents at the school level and ensures PACs can continue to support activities for students and parents, which will be much needed in the coming year.”

The following Delta schools are among those announced in this round of funding:

School District #37 (Delta School District)

• Annieville Elementary School PAC ($5,440)

• Beach Grove Elementary School PAC ($5,840)

• Brooke Elementary School PAC ($6,300)

• Burnsview Secondary School PAC ($16,700)

• Chalmers Elementary School PAC ($10,160)

• Cougar Canyon Elementary School PAC ($10,420)

• Delta Adult Learning Advisory Committee ($7,000)

• Delta Secondary School PAC ($22,940)

• Delview Secondary School PAC ($14,340)

• Devon Gardens Elementary School PAC ($7,340)

• District Parent Advisory Council ($2,500)

• English Bluff Elementary School PAC ($4,040)

• Gray Elementary School PAC ($10,980)

• Hawthorne Elementary School PAC ($9,640)

• Heath Traditional Elementary School PAC ($5,180)

• Hellings Elementary School PAC ($6,380)

• Holly Elementary School PAC ($7,320)

• Jarvis Traditional School PAC ($8,860)

• Ladner Elementary School PAC ($9,520)

• McCloskey Elementary School PAC ($7,480)

• Neilson Grove Elementary School PAC ($4,560)

• North Delta Senior Secondary PAC ($21,900)

• Pebble Hill Traditional Elementary PAC ($5,540)

• Pinewood Elementary School PAC ($6,700)

• Port Guichon Elementary School PAC ($3,800)

• Richardson Elementary School PAC ($8,420)

• Sands Secondary School PAC ($14,560)

• Seaquam Secondary School PAC ($27,620)

• South Park Elementary School PAC ($7,720)

• South Delta Secondary School PAC ($29,980)

• Sunshine Hills Elementary School PAC ($10,860)

(Note: Cliff Drive Elementary and Gibson Elementary were the only two DeltaSD schools not included on the list of recipients.)

School District #93 (Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique)

• Association Des Parents De L’École Du Bois-Joli ($1,020)

Independent Schools:

• Immaculate Conception School PSG ($9,060)

• Boundary Bay Montessori House PAC ($820)

• Sacred Heart School PAC ($7,820)

• Southpointe Academy Parents Volunteer Team ($11,220)

Find the full list of PAC and DPAC funding recipients here.

