Delta MP candidates answer reader questions

Six candidates vying to be Delta’s next MP. Top row, from left: Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party), Monika Dean (NDP) and Jeremy Smith (Green Party). Bottom row, from left: Garry Shearer (Conservative Party), Hong Yan Pan (independent) and Paul Tarasenko (People’s Party of Canada). (submitted photos)

The North Delta Reporter sent all six candidates running to represent Delta in Parliament five questions submitted by our readers to gauge the candidates’ positions on some of the big issues for voters this election.

The questions were:

1) Why are you running to be Delta’s MP? Why should voters choose you to be their representative in Parliament?

2) What are your top priorities if you are elected on Sept. 20?

3) The top issue raised by readers was housing affordability, both for owners and renters. If elected, what will you/your party do to bring down home prices, ensure fair home-buying availability and opportunity for Canadians, and make rents more affordable and commensurate with average wages and overall cost of living?

4) The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently warned that global temperature rise was reaching a “code red” for humanity, and an Angus Reid poll found climate change was the top issue identified by voters in driving their ballot choice this election. How do you/your party plan to address climate change?

5) Do you support the proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Expansion? Why/why not?

Candidates were given a limit of 1,250 words total to answer your questions. To read what they had to say, click on the links below…

• Monika DEAN (NDP)

• Hong Yan PAN (independent)

• Carla QUALTROUGH (Liberal Party)

• Garry SHEARER (Conservative Party)

• Jeremy SMITH (Green Party)

• Paul TARASENKO (People’s Party)

Election day is Monday, Sept. 20.

