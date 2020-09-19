This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.)

Delta McDonald’s temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at the Annacis Island location (1285 Cliveden Ave.) reported testing positive on Sept. 18

A McDonald’s in Delta was shut down yesterday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by McDonald’s Canada Friday evening, two employees at the restaurant, located at 1285 Cliveden Ave. on Annacis Island reported on Sept. 18 that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the statement reads. “We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities.”

The company said all staff who may have been in close contact with the two employees have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

McDonald’s also advises anyone who may have visited the restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 11 or Monday, Sept. 14 to “take directions from the experts at the BC Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website at: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.”

The company says it has numerous enhanced safety measures in place to help protect patrons and staff, including hand sanitizer dispensers inside restaurants, keeping high-touch surfaces and guest tables clean and sanitized, floor markers to help guest maintain physical distancing, limits on the number of guests both inside restaurants and in outdoor seating spaces and contactless payment options.

Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant and wear gloves while taking payment and serving guests. McDonald’s also encourages guests to wear a mask of face covering while using its premises.

Several Lower Mainland McDonald’s locations have closed temporarily in recent months due to possible or confirmed COVID-19 exposures.

Earlier this week, the location at 3140 King George Blvd. was closed “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee reported on Sept. 16 that they are awaiting test results after being presumed positive for the virus.

The previous week, the McDonald’s at 8586 120 Street (at the corner of 86 Avenue) in Surrey and another at 7229 Kingsway in Burnaby were closed, as was the restaurant at 8191 Alderbridge Way in Richmond on Sept. 1.

In August, an employee at the 9638 160 Street restaurant in Surrey reported a possible exposure to someone who had tested positive, prompting that site’s temporary closure. As well, the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 closed briefly in July after an employee advised that they had tested positive.

— with files from Tracy Holmes


