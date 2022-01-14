Delta mayor tapped to help committee tasked with modernizing policing in B.C.

Delta Mayor George Harvie has been appointed to a working group tasked with providing input as the provincial government works to modernize police services in B.C.

Announced by the Ministry of Public Safety in November, 2021, the Local Government Policing Modernization Roundtable (LGPMR) is designed to give local governments the opportunity to raise priorities and concerns with the province through its work researching issues, exploring options and advising on courses of actions, according to a press release.

As well, following the final report of the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act, which is due by April 28 of this year, the LGPMR will conduct analysis and work related to the special committee’s recommendations.

“I am pleased to be appointed to the Local Government Policing Modernization Roundtable, which promises to be a tremendous forum for local government officials to help guide the modernization of policing services in our communities. I look forward to working with members of the roundtable from across the province to address important issues and support improved policing services in our communities,” Harvie said in a press release.

Harvie’s appointment to the roundtable reflects the mayor’s “high level of engagement on policing issues and his continued efforts to support community-focused policing modernization,” the release states, including making a submission to the special committee highlighting the importance of accountability, transparency and community diversity in the realm of police governance and oversight.

The release states the province, through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, is working to convene the Local Government Policing Modernization Roundtable “as soon as possible.”

News of Harvie’s appointment to the roundtable follows the Jan. 10 release of the Delta Police Department’s 2022-2025 Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, a new strategic plan billed as progressive and responsive to calls for police modernization while keeping with the department’s “No Call Too Small” philosophy.

Created in partnership with the Delta Police Board (on which Harvie, as Delta’s mayor, serves as chair), the plan “embraces the principles of collaboration, service, diversity and inclusiveness,” according to a DPD press release, while recognizing “that police operate in a complex environment, within a myriad of social and health issues.”

