Delta Mayor George Harvie (centre-left) met with other mayors and First Nation chiefs on Feb. 21 to “achieve consensus and present a united voice to the provincial government about the need to take immediate action to solve traffic congestion at the George Massey Tunnel,” according to City of Delta press release. From left to right: Chief Wayne Sparrow (Musqueam Indian Band), former Chief Bryce Williams (Tsawwassen First Nation), Mayor George Harvie (Delta), Mayor Doug McCallum (Surrey), Mayor Malcolm Brodie (Richmond) and Mayor Darryl Walker (White Rock). (City of Delta photo)

Delta mayor named to Metro Vancouver’s Massey Crossing task force

The task force will provide feedback to provincial representatives and advise Metro Vancouver’s board

Delta Mayor George Harvie has been appointed to Metro Vancouver’s new George Massey Crossing Task Force.

The task force will be responsible for reviewing project-related materials and providing feedback to provincial representatives, and considering project-related impacts to Metro Vancouver assets, plans, and infrastructure. The task force will also provide the Metro Vancouver board with advice and recommendations about the project via the organization’s finance and intergovernment committee.

“I am very pleased that [Metro Vancouver board chair Sav Dhaliwal] has demonstrated leadership by taking this step to appoint the Metro Vancouver George Massey Crossing Task Force,” Harvie said in a press release. “When I brought other mayors and First Nation chiefs together on Feb. 21, it was with the goal of moving this project forward quickly. I am looking forward to working with this task force to achieve that goal.”

The Task Force includes mayors Malcolm Brodie (Richmond), Doug McCallum (Surrey), Jack Froese (Langley Township), Val van den Broek (Langley City), Darryl Walker (White Rock), Kennedy Stewart (Vancouver) and Jonathan Coté (New Westminster, representing the TransLink Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation) as well as Chief Ken Baird of the Tsawwassen First Nation. Metro Vancouver board chair Sav Dhaliwal (Burnaby) will also serve as chair of the task force.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Moody mayor accused of sexual assault has first court appearance

Just Posted

Smuggler’s Inn owner granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Trial delayed for former Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault

Trial for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson will be continued in September

Cloverdale’s newly named Henry Houston Scott Park opens

Park named for African-American settlers who came to Surrey in 1912

RCMP arrest Surrey man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at parade

SFU unveils campus expansion in Surrey for clean tech studies

New building will be home to sustainable energy engineering program

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Port Moody mayor accused of sexual assault has first court appearance

Rob Vagramov’s case was adjourned to May 29

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

North Delta happenings: week of April 25

Events and community listings for North Delta

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Most Read