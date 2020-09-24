Delta mayor launching anti-racism task force

Mayor George Harvie is forming a task force to help fight against racism and discrimination in Delta.

At its last regular meeting on Sept. 14, council approved a new Mayor’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism. The task force — which will include Mayor Harvie and councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger, as well as members of the community — will be tasked with providing recommendations to council on actions and initiatives to support diversity and inclusion and combat racism and discrimination at the City of Delta and in the community at large.

Council also directed that a consultant be retained to conduct an external review of the City of Delta’s policies and actions related to diversity and inclusion to provide a report card and recommendations for improvement.

“We must come together, listen and learn, and take strong actions to promote diversity and inclusion in this community while we work to oppose racism wherever we find it. This new task force and the review of city policies and actions, are important steps for both the City and the community,” Harvie said in a press release.

“I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and members of the community to find meaningful and tangible ways to take action on this vital issue. We must eradicate racism from Delta as we celebrate the incredible strength of our diversity.”

The task force will meet every other month as it works to bring forward recommended actions to promote anti-racism, improve diversity at the City of Delta, and increase community engagement on these key issues.

