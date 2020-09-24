Delta city hall. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta mayor launching anti-racism task force

Group to promote anti-racism, improve diversity at the City of Delta, increase community engagement

Mayor George Harvie is forming a task force to help fight against racism and discrimination in Delta.

At its last regular meeting on Sept. 14, council approved a new Mayor’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism. The task force — which will include Mayor Harvie and councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger, as well as members of the community — will be tasked with providing recommendations to council on actions and initiatives to support diversity and inclusion and combat racism and discrimination at the City of Delta and in the community at large.

Council also directed that a consultant be retained to conduct an external review of the City of Delta’s policies and actions related to diversity and inclusion to provide a report card and recommendations for improvement.

“We must come together, listen and learn, and take strong actions to promote diversity and inclusion in this community while we work to oppose racism wherever we find it. This new task force and the review of city policies and actions, are important steps for both the City and the community,” Harvie said in a press release.

“I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and members of the community to find meaningful and tangible ways to take action on this vital issue. We must eradicate racism from Delta as we celebrate the incredible strength of our diversity.”

The task force will meet every other month as it works to bring forward recommended actions to promote anti-racism, improve diversity at the City of Delta, and increase community engagement on these key issues.

SEE ALSO: Delta residents rally against racism


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa’s plan to rein in tech giants missing key pieces: experts
Next story
B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Just Posted

Increased border enforcement curbs cross-line parties at Peace Arch State Park

Gatherings between U.S. and Canadian citizens ‘a daily carnival’ – resident

Transgender Surrey brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

Rivers could rise rapidly as heavy rains hit Lower Mainland

Larger rivers to reach peak levels on Thursday or into Friday, according to high streamflow advisory

Two Surrey women win BC Sports Hall of Fame awards for inspired service

Jane Blaine and Wendy Pattenden recognized during virtual summit

Delta mayor launching anti-racism task force

Group to promote anti-racism, improve diversity at the City of Delta, increase community engagement

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Horgan promises more child care at $10 per day during Maple Ridge visit

Liberals say the NDP has failed to deliver on daycare

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mounties impound car of impaired driver celebrating birthday in North Vancouver

RCMP say the person was driving with their headlights off

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UPDATE: Abbotsford high school killer back in court for ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Gabriel Klein was previously convicted of stabbing Letisha Reimer to death

Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Most Read