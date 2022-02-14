Delta mayor appointed to new Metro Vancouver Flood Resiliency Task Force

Mayor George Havie is taking on a pair of new rolls in addition to his duties with Delta council.

Harvie has been appointed to Metro Vancouver’s new Flood Resiliency Task Force, a body created in response to the extreme rainfall and flooding in last November.

The task force will provide recommendations to the Metro Vancouver board, as well as to the board members appointed to the Fraser Basin Council’s Leadership Committee of the Lower Mainland Flood Management Strategy, on issues related to flood resiliency, according to City of Delta press release.

Harvie has also been named as one of Metro Vancouver’s 10 representatives to the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA), an organization that provides long-term, short-term and equipment financing, investment management and other financial services to communities and public institutions in B.C.

The MFA is independent from the provincial government and operates under the governance of a “board of members” appointed from the various regional districts within the province.

“I am pleased to accept the appointments to Metro Vancouver’s new Flood Resiliency Task Force and the Municipal Finance Authority. Both appointments further my goal of working with my colleagues across jurisdictions for the betterment of our communities and citizens,” Harvie said in a press release.

“I have proven success in working with other jurisdictions and welcome this opportunity to work with my colleagues to keep our communities safe from flooding as climate change continues to make these events more frequent and extreme, as well as helping to oversee the venerable Municipal Finance Authority, which is the envy of many local governments across the country.”

Harvie’s work on the Flood Resiliency Task Force and the Municipal Finance Authority’s board are in addition to his other roles with Metro Vancouver, including serving as chair of the George Massey Crossing Task Force, vice-chair of the performance and audit committee, and a member of the finance, regional parks and mayors committees, on top of his duties on Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

