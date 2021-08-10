Delta man identified as victim of targeted shooting in Richmond

Police have identified 23-year old Christopher Singh of Delta as the victim of a targeted shooting in Richmond on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team/submitted photo)

Christopher Singh, 23, was known to police; suspected of involvement in Lower Mainland gang conflict

A Delta man has been identified as the victim of a targeted shooting in Richmond over the weekend.

At just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 7), Richmond RCMP responded to the area of Cambie Road and No. 8 Road for an unresponsive man in a ditch. Upon arrival, police located a deceased male and determined it to be a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was then called in to investigate with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and Richmond RCMP.

Investigators have since identified the victim as 23-year old Christopher Singh of Delta. Singh was known to police and had suspected involvement in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but did not have a criminal record.

Police confirm the incident is a targeted shooting and does not appear to be a random act.

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about Singh, saying details of the incident are being released in efforts to obtain more information.

“A timeline for Mr. Singh’s activities is being established,” Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said in a press release. “We are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Singh to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



