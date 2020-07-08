A commercial building at 5405 12th Ave. in Tsawwassen was gutted by fire in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta man charged with arson in relation to New Year’s Day fire in Tsawwassen

The blaze at 5405 12th Ave. destroyed a building containing two dentist offices and a music school

A Delta man has been charged in relation to a New Year’s Day fire that destroyed a professional building in Tsawwassen.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, emergency crews were called to a fire at 5405 12th Ave. The blaze was extensive and was not able to be fully extinguished until the next day, causing roads in the area to be closed and nearby homes evacuated as firefighters fought back the flames.

There were no reported injuries, however the building, which housed two dental clinics and a music school, was a total loss.

“This was a challenging investigation, as the building was completely destroyed in the fire,” Staff Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith of the DPD’s investigations bureau said in a press release. “I commend our Delta firefighters — they definitely had some demanding work with this fire, and were of great assistance in our investigation.”

“We want to acknowledge the impact this fire had on our community, as we know many were understandably upset. Three separate businesses were badly damaged by the fire, with a broader impact on their customers and clients,” Vaughan-Smith said. “It was important to our officers to take the time to do a thorough investigation.”

Daniel Robert Hacking, 30, of Delta has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of arson damaging property in relation to the incident.

Hacking has since been released on a number of conditions, including that he remain under house arrest 24 hours a day unless he has written permission to leave for “compelling reasons,” such as employment or outings under supervision. He is also not permitted to possess any incendiary devices.

Hacking is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 7.


