(Canada Border Services Agency photo)

Delta man charged relating to fraudulent refugee claims

CBSA alleges Roger Bhatti and Sofiane Dahak colluded to misrepresent claims from 2002 to 2014

A Delta man has been charged with fraud and several infractions under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act relating to alleged fraudulent refugee claims spanning more than a decade.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Oct. 1 charges against two people — Balraj Singh “Roger” Bhatti, 61, of Delta and Sofiane Dahak, 52, of Vancouver — stemming from an investigation into fraudulent refugee claims made by certain foreign nationals from Central Europe.

The CBSA’s criminal investigations section alleges that Bhatti and Dahak colluded with the foreign nationals to misrepresent their claims for refugee protection before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada. The offences were allegedly committed between February 2002 and March 2014 while Bhatti practised as a lawyer and Dahak acted as an interpreter.

The CBSA began investigating their activities in 2012 and executed search warrants on June 4, 2014, thereafter reviewing evidence connected to a number of refugee claims. Most of the refugee claimants were found not to be convention refugees and were removed from Canada.

“Canada’s refugee system assists people who are forced to flee their countries because of a well-founded fear of persecution. Trying to ‘game the system’ by falsification and misrepresentation of information is not only illegal, but delays the processing of genuine refugees in need of protection. This is a serious issue and the CBSA is committed to holding offenders accountable,” Nina Patel, CBSA’s regional director general for the Pacific region, said in a press release.

Bhatti is charged with eight counts of misrepresenting material facts in relation to refugee claims, pursuant to Section 127(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and one count of counselling misrepresentation of material facts in relation to refugee claims, pursuant to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Bhatti is also charged with four counts of forgery, pursuant to Section 366(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (x4); and seven counts of using a forged document, pursuant to Section 368(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Dahak is charged with seven counts of misrepresenting material facts in relation to refugee claims, pursuant to Section 127(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (x7); and one count of counselling misrepresentation of material facts in relation to refugee claims, pursuant to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Both of the accused appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 6 and are due to appear again on Nov. 20.

The CBSA is responsible for enforcing the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and investigates and prosecutes cases where there is evidence of violations. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.

SEE ALSO: South Surrey woman upset at being told to quarantine after ‘two-minute visit’ in Peace Arch Park


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

border agencyDeltaVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian defence minister calls out China for ‘hostage diplomacy’

Just Posted

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Pipeline work in Surrey starts soon, $500K trail network to come in Fraser Heights

‘The pathway will overlie portions of the new Trans Mountain pipeline right-of-way’

Delta man charged relating to fraudulent refugee claims

CBSA alleges Roger Bhatti and Sofiane Dahak colluded to misrepresent claims from 2002 to 2014

Firefighters launch 50/50 raffle to help fund snack program at Surrey schools

Due to COVID-19, the charitable society has had to rework its fundraising for 2020

Notice of Retraction

Story on website was incorrect

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

The search continues for a huge piece of farming equipment valued at $275,000

Most Read