Manoj George, 49, of Delta is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly stabbing a woman and an off-duty DPD officer outside of Immaculate Conception elementary school on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

A Delta man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman and an off-duty police officer outside of a private elementary school in North Delta.

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

At a press conference this afternoon, Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord related more details as to what went down that afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., Acting Sergeant John Jasmins witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman outside of Immaculate Conception elementary school in North Delta. As the man assaulted the woman with a knife, Jasmins tackled him, receiving several stab wounds to the abdomen in the process.

Police began to receive 911 calls at 3:03 pm, and by 3:04 pm the first on-duty police officer arrived on scene. A suspect was identified and taken into custody by 3:06 pm.

“We’d like to commend the actions of a number of members of the public who assisted during this event,” Chief Dubord said. “I’ve said this many times — Delta is such a supportive community and you showed it again yesterday.”

“And of course I want to acknowledge our officer’s quick thinking and bravery. Investigators believe that if John hadn’t acted so quickly, the woman involved in this incident could have lost her life. He is a hero.”

Jasmins and the woman were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but their conditions have since improved. Jasmins underwent surgery yesterday and is listed in stable condition. The woman, a 41-year-old Delta resident, is improving but remains in serious condition.

No children were harmed in Wednesday’s incident.

More to come…

Delta police Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins was the off-duty officer stabbed while intervening in an assault outside Immaculate Conception School on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

Most Read