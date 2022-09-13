Surrey RCMP release a statement on Sept. 13 regarding a stolen vehicle (Photo: Anna Burns)

Delta man charged after vehicle stolen while shown to potential buyer in Surrey

Muhammad Mehran Ali of Delta has been charged

A Delta man has been charged in connection with a stolen-vehicle investigation in Surrey.

Muhammad Mehran Ali, 22, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from the police, possessing property obtained in a crime, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a probation order and prohibited driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

On Aug. 31, Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen in the area of the 9000-block of 148A Street. The vehicle was allegedly stolen while being shown to a potential buyer.

The next day (Sept. 1) Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) located the stolen vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the vehicle fled at a high speed. Police decided not to pursue the vehicle, as he was driving erratically. Instead, the RCMP Air 1 Helicopter tracked the vehicle from the sky.

“Erratic driving behavior and excessive speeds through residential and commercial areas, places members of our community at risk,” says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn in a news release.

The RCMP Air 1 Helicopter followed the vehicle to the area of the 6400-block of 121A Street. At that point, the driver exited the vehicle, and Surrey RCMP arrested him without incident.

surrey rcmp

