Delta man charged after ‘threatening’ video posted to social media

A Delta man is facing weapons-related charges after allegedly posting a threatening video online.

Delta police executed a search warrant in the 11000-block of Corey Drive in North Delta on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:30 p.m., after learning of a video posted to social media depicting a man threatening the general public while holding a firearm, according to a DPD press release. Police seized an unauthorized firearm along with “prohibited devices” and ammunition.

“We take these types of situations very seriously and acted to ensure public safety. The work of our officers in executing the search warrant means that we have removed a potentially dangerous weapon from our streets,” DPD Insp. Guy Leeson said in a press release.

Paul Herbert Deane-Freeman, 53, of Delta faces four charges in relation to this incident: possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession contrary to order, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Deane-Freeman remains in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday, March 19.



