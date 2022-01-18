Delta man celebrates $2-million lotto win with ‘a little Irish jig’

Delta resident Stephen Noseworthy “did a little Irish jig” when he realized he’d won $2 million on a scratch-and-win ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

Stephen Noseworthy immediately broke into a happy dance when he realized he’d hit the jackpot on a “$2 Million Extreme” scratch-and-win ticket.

“I didn’t know what to do so I did a little Irish jig, screamed really loud, and put my phone down so I didn’t drop it,” Noseworthy recalled of his initial reaction.

The Delta resident picked up his scratch-and-win ticket at an Esso station on Ladner Trunk Road and checked it on using the BC Lottery Corporation’s Lotto! app.

Noseworthy said he first shared his exciting news with his best friend.

“My friend was more excited for me than I was… he was shaking and couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“When the time is right, we are going to go out and have dinner,” he said of his celebration plans. “I’m also going to celebrate by flying home to see my family.”

Noseworthy said he looks forward to using the prize money to purchase his first home as well as gifting some of it to his family. He also plans to donate to charity and travel with his best friend in the near future.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta