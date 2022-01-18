Delta resident Stephen Noseworthy “did a little Irish jig” when he realized he’d won $2 million on a scratch-and-win ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

Delta resident Stephen Noseworthy “did a little Irish jig” when he realized he’d won $2 million on a scratch-and-win ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

Delta man celebrates $2-million lotto win with ‘a little Irish jig’

Stephen Noseworthy hit the jackpot on a “$2 Million Extreme” scratch-and-win ticket puchased in Delta

Stephen Noseworthy immediately broke into a happy dance when he realized he’d hit the jackpot on a “$2 Million Extreme” scratch-and-win ticket.

“I didn’t know what to do so I did a little Irish jig, screamed really loud, and put my phone down so I didn’t drop it,” Noseworthy recalled of his initial reaction.

The Delta resident picked up his scratch-and-win ticket at an Esso station on Ladner Trunk Road and checked it on using the BC Lottery Corporation’s Lotto! app.

Noseworthy said he first shared his exciting news with his best friend.

“My friend was more excited for me than I was… he was shaking and couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“When the time is right, we are going to go out and have dinner,” he said of his celebration plans. “I’m also going to celebrate by flying home to see my family.”

Noseworthy said he looks forward to using the prize money to purchase his first home as well as gifting some of it to his family. He also plans to donate to charity and travel with his best friend in the near future.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Previous story
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopening to all traffic Wednesday, caution advised
Next story
City of Surrey looking at charging $10 for Freedom of Information requests

Just Posted

Council chambers at Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)
Surrey to tackle illegal construction by doubling fines

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
City of Surrey looking at charging $10 for Freedom of Information requests

Abreast in a Boat is an organization of dragon boat teams, five in Metro Vancouver, with the goal of raising awareness about breast cancer and to demonstrate that those who have been diagnosed can lead full and active lives. (Photo submitted: Neoma Ham)
Fort Langley-based Abreast With FORTitude dragon boat team looking for new members

A rapid COVID-19 test swab is processed at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (File photo: Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)
Fraser Health now distributing rapid COVID tests at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park