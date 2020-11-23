Delta lotto winner plans to spread some Christmas cheer

This year has been a difficult one for many in the Delta community, but one Delta woman is hoping to share some holiday joy with a local family after winning $250,000 in the Daily Grand draw on Nov. 12.

“I’ll be shopping for a little family in Delta this Christmas for sure,” Denise Skinner said in a BC Lottery Corporation press release. “It’s been a strange year for all of us, and I want to try and find that silver lining under a dark cloud, and I just hope my family can help a local family.”

Skinner, who purchased the winning ticket on playnow.com, said she was working from home when she discovered she had won.

“My daughter came running downstairs after I screamed, and she thought I had only won $250. I told her ‘check again!’ And that’s when I nearly had a heart attack.”

Aside from helping a local family, Skinner said she’ll be helping her children with their post-secondary tuition. She also has one unique purchase in mind.

“I’d love to get some braces,” Skinner laughed. “Nothing would be better than to have a great smile!”

Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $6 million in winnings from Daily Grand.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta