Delta city hall in Ladner. (James Smith photo)

Delta launches Phase 2 of Housing Action Plan consultation

City seeking input on strategies and actions over the next five years to address local housing needs

The City of Delta is seeking community input on possible housing strategies to be included in the city’s forthcoming Housing Action Plan.

Last year, the city began developing a plan to help address Delta’s current and future housing needs. Phase 1 of this project included the Housing Needs Assessment, which included input from residents and stakeholders to better understand Delta’s current housing situation and help identify local priority housing needs. The assessment was endorsed by Delta council on Feb. 24.

As part of Phase 2, the city is seeking community input on possible strategies and actions over the next five years to help address local housing needs. To do so, the city has created a feedback questionnaire available at letstalkdelta.ca/housingactionplan. The questionnaire is open until Dec. 7 and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The website also features a short video summarizing the possible strategies as well as the project’s timeline.

“This virtual engagement session will give the community another opportunity to safely engage with the city and provide meaningful input on the Housing Action Plan. We want to hear from a variety of perspectives so we can develop a housing plan that is supported by the community and provides options for everyone, including youth, seniors and the most vulnerable,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

Once virtual consultation closes, the input received will be used to help develop the city’s draft Housing Action Plan, detailing the strategies and actions Delta will undertake to address local housing needs. The draft plan is expected to be presented to Delta council for consideration in spring 2021 and will be followed by a final round of virtual public consultation.

For more on Delta’s Housing Action Plan, visit delta.ca/your-government/delta’s-projects/housing-action-plan.

Housing

