Delta launches online engagement portal

The City of Delta has launched a new online community engagement platform where residents can share feedback and stay up to date on projects and initiatives that are happening in their community.

The new “Let’s Talk Delta” platform offers Deltans the opportunity to participate in online forums where they can provide opinions, ask questions and share concerns on a variety of projects, from budget consultation to community and social planning, neighbourhood road improvements and more.

The website offers a variety of feedback methods including surveys, polls, discussion forums and question-and-answer boards, giving residents an additional way to interactively engage with the City of Delta.

Community feedback gathered through letstalk.delta.ca will be used to inform clear and effective recommendations to Delta city council, in conjunction with pre-existing community engagement methods.

“We are constantly working to improve public consultation and government transparency in Delta. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited our ability to conduct consultation in person, but Let’s Talk Delta gives the community another opportunity to safely engage with the city and provide input on important issues,” city manager Sean McGill said in a press release.

‘We want people throughout Delta to feel comfortable and safe as we work together to build a healthy, diverse and innovative city — Let’s Talk Delta will help accomplish that goal.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Delta