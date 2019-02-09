Delta hosting info session for proposed Scott Road highrise

City staff, project leaders will be on-hand to answer questions about the proposed 32-storey tower

The City of Delta will hold an info session on the propose Delta Sky highrise on Feb. 21 at the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre. (Image credit: Satish Sharma/Maple Leaf Homes/DA Architects & Planners)

The city is holding a public information session for a proposed 32-storey highrise in North Delta.

Rendering of the proposed 32-storey Delta Sky tower at Scott Road and 95A Avenue. (City of Delta Photo)

Delta residents will get a chance to quiz city staff and project leaders about the project, which developer Maple Leaf Homes Delta Sky Ltd. is planning for the corner of Scott Road and 95A Avenue. The building would feature 224 residential units, as well as five levels of underground parking and 1,350 square-feet of commercial space at ground level.

Under its variance permit application, the developer also wants the city to:

reduce the number of required parking spaces from 318 to 257;

reduce the minimum required amount of common indoor amenity space from 2,411 sq.ft to 1,871 sq.ft.; and

reduce the minimum required amount of common outdoor amenity space from 14,467 sq.ft to 4,187 sq.ft.

The area is covered by the city’s Scott Road revitalization initiative, under which developers receive tax exemptions and permit fee waivers “to encourage commercial and high-density residential development with low environmental impact along the Scott Road corridor.”

The information session will take place Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre (11760 88th Ave.) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

