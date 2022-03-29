Delta hosting info session on draft Social Action Plan

The city wants to hear from Delta residents as it works to update its Social Action Plan.
On Tuesday, April 19, the city is hosting a free virtual public information session from 6-7 p.m. to will provide residents with an opportunity to learn more about Delta’s draft 2022-2027 Social Action Plan and allow them to share their thoughts about key social planning priorities for their community, according to a press release.
As well, Through the city’s Let’s Talk Delta website, residents can inform work on the plan by completing a survey (available in both English and Punjabi), proposing ideas or actions to address particular challenges or gaps in service (and vote for ideas submitted by others), and submitting questions to be answered by staff.
The city is currently in Phase 2 of the Social Action Plan update process, and more than 350 people have provided feedback so far. A final draft of the plan is expected to be presented to council for approval sometime this summer.
First developed in 2018, Delta’s Social Action Plan identifies goals and actions to enhance social supports and strengthen the city’s social fabric. The plan was built off Delta’s Social Profile, which in 2017 provided an overview of the community and the system of social supports available for Delta residents.
Since 2020, the city has initiated consultations with more than 100 community partners, two surveys of youth and children-and-youth-focused service providers, interviewed key stakeholders, and conducted a comprehensive reviews of existing municipal plans, social services infrastructure, promising practices in supporting vulnerable populations, and demographic and other social trends affecting Delta with an eye towards updating the plan.
The purpose of that “Phase 1” public engagement/research processes was to better understand Delta’s assets in social development, systemic and emerging social issues in the community, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s residents, according to a background document on the city’s public engagement website.
On Dec. 6, 2021, an updated draft 2022-2027 Social Action Plan was endorsed by council, launching “Phase 2” of the public engagement process. The goal of this phase is to engage residents and community partners and collect their feedback regarding the draft plan’s strategies and goals.
Seven strategic priorities identified in 2018 have been carried over and expanded upon in the new plan, leading to 28 goals to help fulfil those priorities.
City staff have identified 170 specific actions based on these priorities and goals.
To read the full draft 2022-2027 Social Action Plan, as well as other key documents, and take part in the Phase 2 public engagement, visit letstalk.delta.ca/socialactionplan.