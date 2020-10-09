Delta firefighters endorse Kahlon for re-election

Advance voting begins Oct. 15 and runs through Oct. 21, with general voting on Oct. 24

The union local representing Delta’s firefighters has endorsed BC NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon’s bid for re-election in Delta North.

“We’ve worked closely with Ravi as our MLA for the last three-plus years. He’s been a strong advocate on issues of concern to firefighters,” IAFF Local 1763 president Mike McMillan said in press release Friday afternoon (Oct. 9).

“Just as important, Ravi has worked very hard and delivered for the people of North Delta to make our community better.

“We are proud to support him in his re-election campaign and hope that he continues to serve the community as our representative at the provincial legislature.”

Kahlon said in the release he greatly appreciates the endorsement from IAFF Local 1763.

“Our community is very proud of local firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” he said. “They are pillars of our community and through their charitable foundation they make important contributions to improve and enrich our community.

“I’m proud to have earned their endorsement and I’ll will work hard to continue to earn that support in the future.”

Kahlon is one of three candidates vying to represent North Delta in the Legislature following the election on Oct. 24. Challenging his bid for re-election are BC Liberal Jet Sunner and BC Green Neema Manral.

Advance voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.



