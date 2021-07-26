Delta has raised its fire rating to extreme. (James Smith photo)

Delta fire hazard rating raised to ‘Extreme’

Continued hot and dry weather has resulted in tinder-dry conditions throughout Delta

The City of Delta has raised its fire danger rating to “Extreme.”

Continued hot and dry weather has resulted in tinder-dry conditions throughout Delta and surrounding areas, making them extremely sensitive to sparks and fire.

The city is urging all residents and parks visitors to use caution when enjoying Delta’s outdoor spaces and to be aware of any and all possible fire ignition sources.

Due to the extremely hot and dry conditions, effective immediately, the city has banned the following activities and items in all parks, trails and natural lands:

• Smoking or vaping

Propane barbecues, grills or cooking devices

• Charcoal or wood burning barbeques

• Open fires or flames

• Candles or tiki torches

• Chafing fuels

As well, residents are reminded that all residential backyard fires, campfires and open cooking fires (except approved briquette and propane barbecues) are prohibited in Delta.


