Delta fire hazard rating lowered to high

Campfires, open fires and smoking remain banned in Delta parks and trails

Delta lowered its fire danger rating to high on Aug. 13. (James Smith photo)

The City of Delta has lowered its fire hazard rating to “high.”

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and to comply with posted signs and guidelines, including a ban on campfires and all open-air fires, as well as a ban on briquette barbecues and cooking stoves.

Agricultural burning is also not allowed.

As always, smoking is prohibited in all Delta parks, and park users are asked to remain on trails at all times and to be aware of all spark sources.

Anyone who spots a fire should dial 911 immediately.

City of Delta summer parks patrol staff have been deployed to the Delta Nature Reserve, Watershed Park and the North 40 Park Reserve to keep an eye out for any prohibited activities.



