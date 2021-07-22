Delta fire crews put out blaze on Annacis Island

The Delta Fire Department put out a blaze at a towing yard on Annacis Island Wednesday evening (July 21).

Fire battalion chief Gerry Chahal said crews initially responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire in a towing yard, but when they arrived the fire had spread to some dry bushes and at least two trailers heading toward a warehouse.

“The fire had the potential to extend to the adjacent buildings because of the strong winds,” he noted.

Chahal said crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicles and trailers.

He added the cause of the fire is still under investigation.


