Delta events getting recovery grants

Three local events to receive share of almost $29,000 in one-time B.C. government funding

The parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. The City of Delta is receiving $16,571 in one-time pandemic recovery funding to help mount the 2022 festival, tentatively scheduled to take place at North Delta’s Sunstone Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Three Delta events are among the 681 across B.C set to receive more than $29 million in pandemic recovery funding.

On Monday (Dec 13), the province announced it is providing one-time grants to eligible event organizers covering up to 20 per cent of their total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000. Eligible expenses include operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.

“We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed,” Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Melanie Mark said in a press release. “Our government answered their call to action, as we know the major impact these community gatherings have on our mental health and local businesses around them.”

According to a B.C. government press release, grant recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their events to the community and strong local or regional support.

“B.C. continues to lead the country in economic recovery,” Delta North MLA and Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “Investments like these from our government are key to enabling folks to safely enjoy community events and support local businesses during our pandemic recovery.”

Three Delta-based events are set to receive a share of the recovery funding.

Curl BC is receiving $9,220 to host the 2022 B.C Under-18 Curling Championships, scheduled to take place Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 at the Delta Thistle Curling Club in North Delta.

That event, however, will have to be either postponed or cancelled after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday (Dec. 17) announced a ban on sports tournaments until at least Jan. 31. The ban is part of a set of new public health orders on gatherings set to take effect Monday (Dec. 20) spurred by the surge in COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant.

The City of Delta is also being granted $16,571 to host its annual Luminary Festival, tentatively scheduled to take place at North Delta’s Sunstone Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The event typically draws hundreds of area residents to come take in the live music and fantastic light displays, build their own lanterns, and take part in a parade around the pond at the centre of the park.

Also receiving funding is the Boundary Bay Quilters’ Guild — $3,200 for the group’s annual Quilts by the Bay show. Last held in-person May 4-5, 2019 at the South Delta Recreation Centre, the event typically includes hundreds of quilts on display, as well as merchants, a raffle and live entertainment. No word yet on the planned date for 2022.

