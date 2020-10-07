Delta distribution centre reopened following COVID-19 outbreak

To date, 29 employees at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution have tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health Authority closed Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution in Delta on Oct. 3, 2020 after 23 employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps screenshot)

A distribution centre in Delta that was closed by Fraser Health Authority last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 has reopened.

As of Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 6), 29 employees at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution, located at 7848 Hoskins St. in the Tilbury area of Delta, have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the health authority said approximately 53 people work at the site.

Fraser Health Public Health announced it had closed the facility on Saturday, Oct. 3 while it screened employees and worked with the employer to strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies at the distribution centre.

The health authority first became aware of a potential outbreak after receiving a positive lab test on Sept. 20 from an employee of the distribution centre.

READ MORE: Fraser Health closes Delta distribution centre following COVID-19 outbreak

In un update Tuesday afternoon, Fraser Health said the facility reopened on Monday, Oct. 5 with measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, such cleaning and disinfecting key areas, implementing symptom screening before boarding company transport and entering the facility, enhancing employee records to support contact tracing, and ensuring they have a robust COVID-19 plan.

Fraser Health said it is continuing to work with Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta