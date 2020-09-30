(Black Press Media file photo)

Delta declared a ‘Bee City’

Designation represents a long-term commitment to protect pollinators and their habitats

The City of Delta has been declared a Bee City by Bee City Canada.

According to a press release from the City of Delta, the designation represents a long-term commitment to protect pollinators and their habitats through co-ordinated and collaborative actions that align with the Bee City program.

By becoming a Bee City, Delta has committed to protecting local pollinators by increasing the number of pollinator-friendly flowers in current and future civic garden beds and rain gardens, modernizing municipal mowing practices to benefit pollinators, and developing partnerships with interested members of the community.

City staff will also focus on increasing community awareness and empowering businesses and residents to nurture pollinator-friendly habitats on private property.

“Bees and other pollinators have experienced a dramatic decline on a global scale, and we must take action to protect all pollinators,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “Being named a Bee City is a proud achievement for the City of Delta. I look forward to strengthening our commitment to protecting and conserving Delta’s pollinator population for many years to come.”

Delta is the 43rd city in Canada to receive this designation and one of only six in British Columbia. The others are Revelstoke, Kamloops, Clearwater, and T’it’q’et and Xwisten First Nations.

To learn more about the Bee City program, visit beecitycanada.org.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years
Next story
Senior White Rock election worker not concerned about safety at the polls

Just Posted

Break and enter at Surrey home leads to large drug seizure

Suspects were gone but officers find ‘large quantity of drugs and cash’ inside residence

NDP asks Elections BC to investigate alleged Liberal voter fraud in Surrey-Fleetwood

Campaign organizer MLA candidate Garry Thind allegedly solicited personal information from voters to request mail-in ballots over the internet

Delta declared a ‘Bee City’

Designation represents a long-term commitment to protect pollinators and their habitats

Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after morning crash in Surrey

Police say crash happened just after 7 a.m. near intersection of King George and 132nd Street

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Highway 17 in Surrey

Police want to talk to witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam video

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Mobile hair salon rolls into Fraser Valley

Prime Real Estate Salon is a fully functioning hairdressing business located entirely within a truck

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Most Read