Delta declared a ‘Bee City’

The City of Delta has been declared a Bee City by Bee City Canada.

According to a press release from the City of Delta, the designation represents a long-term commitment to protect pollinators and their habitats through co-ordinated and collaborative actions that align with the Bee City program.

By becoming a Bee City, Delta has committed to protecting local pollinators by increasing the number of pollinator-friendly flowers in current and future civic garden beds and rain gardens, modernizing municipal mowing practices to benefit pollinators, and developing partnerships with interested members of the community.

City staff will also focus on increasing community awareness and empowering businesses and residents to nurture pollinator-friendly habitats on private property.

“Bees and other pollinators have experienced a dramatic decline on a global scale, and we must take action to protect all pollinators,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “Being named a Bee City is a proud achievement for the City of Delta. I look forward to strengthening our commitment to protecting and conserving Delta’s pollinator population for many years to come.”

Delta is the 43rd city in Canada to receive this designation and one of only six in British Columbia. The others are Revelstoke, Kamloops, Clearwater, and T’it’q’et and Xwisten First Nations.

To learn more about the Bee City program, visit beecitycanada.org.



