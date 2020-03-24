Delta considering fines for people who don’t socially distance

Council to give bylaw amendments first, second and third reading on Wednesday afternoon (March 25)

Not practicing social distancing in Delta? It could soon set you back hundreds of dollars.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, March 25, Delta council will consider amendments to the city’s Emergency Program Bylaw which would enable police and bylaw enforcement officers to ticket and fine anyone who isn’t adhering to orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Henry has ordered restaurants province-wide to close their doors to dine-in guests and instead operate only through takeout or delivery services, banned bars and nightclubs from operating, banned gatherings of more than 50 people, and ordered individuals to practice social distancing (keeping at least two metres away from others).

“We are beyond the point of asking people nicely to comply with orders to protect public health. These additional enforcement measures will allow us to fine people who refuse to comply,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“I want to be clear: now is the time to stay home and help save lives.”

Under the amended bylaw, acting contrary to an order, failing to carry out or comply with an order, or interfering with or obstructing any authorized person in carrying out their duties will carry a fine of between $500 and $1,000 per offence.

Wednesday’s special council meeting gets underway at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live at delta.ca/watchlive.

The City of Delta is currently under a state of local emergency, which gives mayor and council additional powers to respond to direction that comes from the province and as a result of the city’s daily COVID-19 planning sessions.

So far, Delta has closed all recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, senior centres, skate parks, bike parks, playground equipment (including those on school grounds and in Metro Vancouver-operated parks), sport courts (including basketball and tennis courts), artificial turf fields, public shelters, golf courses, city hall, the Delta Archives, the Delta Nature Reserve boardwalk and the stairs at Fred Gingell Park in Tsawwassen.

The city also suspended seniors bus services, cancelled all spring break programs and all non-essential events, including the Delta Triathlon, Spring Clean-Up and free compost week.

On Friday, March 20, Mayor Harvie, acting under the local state of emergency, mandated local stores set aside time every day for seniors and others who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop separate from from the general public, and take steps to discourage overbuying of all goods and limit the quantity of “key items” that a single person may purchase in one day.

At a special meeting of council that same day, mayor and council unanimously gave three readings to a new bylaw enabling the City of Delta to defer the late payment penalty deadline for 2020 flat rate utility bills until June 1, 2020. Council unanimous gave the bylaw fourth reading and final adoption at another special meeting Monday afternoon (March 23).

Harvie also directed city staff to continue to seek opportunities within Delta’s jurisdiction to ease the financial burden for residents and businesses.

“We recognize the financial burden being faced by our residents and businesses at this time. This bylaw will help provide some relief for many in our community,” Harvie said in a press release. “We will continue to seek similar opportunities in the days and weeks ahead.”

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19 and its impact to city programs, services and events — plus precautions to take to lessen the chance of contracting the virus as well as links to the Fraser Health, Health Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control websites — visit delta.ca/coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: 28% of B.C.'s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer (March 24, 2020)



