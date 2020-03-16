North Delta’s Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo)

Delta closes all rec facilities amid COVID-19 concerns

All rec, community, senior and arts centres, ice rinks, pools and senior bus services are now closed

The City of Delta has closed all of its recreation facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the direction of Mayor George Harvie, the city closed all recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, archives and senior centres, and also suspended senior bus services, effective today (Monday, March 16).

Select children’s registered spring break programs will continue to run, though programs involving fitness, gyms or pools are hereby cancelled.

“Acting under the continued advice of the Provincial Medical Health Office regarding ‘social distancing,’ it is important that the City of Delta take important steps to protect all Delta citizens. The decision to close our recreation facilities is being done in the best interest of public health,” Harvie said in a press release.

The city will use this time to deep clean the facilities and undertake some of its annual maintenance activities, as well as provide assistance to other departments requiring additional resources.

Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities or wishes to extend their fitness pass during this closure period.

City hall will be open for business and all other city functions and services will remain operational. All city employees are requested to report for their normal shift.

RELATED: VIDEO: Delta activates emergency plan to address COVID-19

RELATED: City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus
Next story
Daily update on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

No decision on postponing Cloverdale Rodeo yet or Cloverdale Market Days; Clovies postponed

Scott Wheatley postpones annual Clovie Awards; Rodeo Market Days still up in the air

Hockey dynasty at Lord Tweedsmuir, winners of Surrey school league cup once more

‘We get a lot of the top talent at our school buying in and wanting to be on the team,’ coach says

Surrey Pretrial inmate claims staff left him handcuffed during epileptic seizure

But his complaint will not proceed because it was filed approximately two weeks too late

LIVE: Updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 16: Canada shuts down border for non-residents, Surrey shuts down recreational facilities

City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Toilet paper re-seller sets up in Langley Costco parking lot

Social media abuzz at online images

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read