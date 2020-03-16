Delta closes all rec facilities amid COVID-19 concerns

All rec, community, senior and arts centres, ice rinks, pools and senior bus services are now closed

The City of Delta has closed all of its recreation facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the direction of Mayor George Harvie, the city closed all recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, art centres, archives and senior centres, and also suspended senior bus services, effective today (Monday, March 16).

Select children’s registered spring break programs will continue to run, though programs involving fitness, gyms or pools are hereby cancelled.

“Acting under the continued advice of the Provincial Medical Health Office regarding ‘social distancing,’ it is important that the City of Delta take important steps to protect all Delta citizens. The decision to close our recreation facilities is being done in the best interest of public health,” Harvie said in a press release.

The city will use this time to deep clean the facilities and undertake some of its annual maintenance activities, as well as provide assistance to other departments requiring additional resources.

Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities or wishes to extend their fitness pass during this closure period.

City hall will be open for business and all other city functions and services will remain operational. All city employees are requested to report for their normal shift.

RELATED: VIDEO: Delta activates emergency plan to address COVID-19

RELATED: City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta