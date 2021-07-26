Delta Chamber executive director Garry Shearer running for federal Conservatives

“I believe bold, new ideas are needed to help our community recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Delta Chamber of Commerce executive director Garry Shearer will be running under the Conservative Party banner in the next federal election.

Shearer’s candidacy was announced by the party in a press release issued Monday morning (July 26).

“Public service is important to me, and I’m running to be your member of Parliament to continue my record of service to our community, and because I believe bold, new ideas are needed to help our community recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” Shearer said in a press release. “I am honoured to join Erin O’Toole’s Conservative team to fight for Delta’s best interests and help secure Canada’s future.”

Shearer joined the chamber as executive director in December of 2018, having previously worked in the technology sector as an executive of several successful start-up businesses. A Rotarian since 1992, Shearer has previously served as president of the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen, and is also a past president of the Delta Hospice Society.

In 2018, Shearer ran for Delta council under former Delta police chief Jim Cessford’s Independents Working for You slate, where he came in ninth place with 8,710 votes (5.5 per cent of votes cast), about 1,400 shy of a seat on council.

“I’m proud to have Garry Shearer join our growing Conservative team,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said in a press release. “Garry is a tireless advocate for Delta’s business community, understands the needs of families here, and has the demonstrated experience needed to support Canada’s economic recovery efforts as member of Parliament for Delta.”

Shearer said his campaign will focus on addressing the significant challenges Delta is facing through a strong recovery plan to secure jobs and get the economy back on track.

“Today, Canada is dealing with the worst health and economic crisis in a generation,” he said. “I look forward to working hard to earn the trust and support of Delta residents in the weeks and months ahead.”

According to Monday’s press release, the Conservative Party’s five-point recovery plan commits to recovering the one million jobs lost during the pandemic within one year, enacting a new anti-corruption law to “clean up the mess in Ottawa,” securing mental health through a “Canada Mental Health Action Plan,” creating a strategic stockpile of essential products and building the capacity to manufacture vaccines at home, and balancing the budget over the next decade.

