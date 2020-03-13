Delta brewery suspends growler fills over COVID-19 risk

Delta’s Four Winds Brewery is suspending growler fills until further notice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Four Winds announced the move via its social media channels on Thursday (March 12).
“It’s a crazy time in the world right now and we’re following suggestions from Health Canada to the public and businesses about maintaining the health and well-being of our employees and customers,” states a post on the brewery’s Instagram page. “So with that we regretfully put all growler fills on hold.”
View this post on Instagram
GROWLER FILL PROGRAM SUSPENDED // It’s a crazy time in the world right now and we’re following suggestions from Health Canada to the public and businesses about maintaining the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. So with that we regretfully put all growler fills on hold. We will not be filling any growlers until further notice. We will still be selling packaged products out of our fridge so there will be ways for you to take beer home with you when you come and visit. Thanks for understanding and we’re sorry about any inconvenience this may cause you. #fourwindsbrewing #nomorefills #growlerfills
Four Winds will still be selling packaged products out of the fridge in the brewery’s Tilbury tasting room, located at #4 7355 72nd St.
The move comes a week after major coffee chains Starbucks and Tim Hortons announced they were no longer accepting reusable cups to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, growler fills continue at Delta’s other craft brewery, the recently-opened Barnside Brewing in Ladner (6655 60th Ave.)
In post to the brewery’s social media channels on Thursday (March 12), Barnside said its employees are doing everything they can to provide customers with a safe environment.
“Right now that means continually cleaning public surfaces throughout the day, thoroughly sanitizing glassware and other point of contact items (including growler fill hoses) and communicating with customers about any concerns,” Barnside wrote on Instagram.
“We want to continue to be a gathering place for the community — and together we can ensure we are making it as safe as possible.”
View this post on Instagram
To our valued customers: In light of Covid-19, the Barnside team is making sure we do everything we can to provide a safe environment for you. Right now that means continually cleaning public surfaces throughout the day, thoroughly sanitizing glassware and other point of contact items (including growler fill hoses) and communicating with customers about any concerns. You can play a role too! Wash your hands frequently, try to use Tap instead of cash, and be aware of a need for more personal space. We want to continue to be a gathering place for the community – and together we can ensure we are making it as safe as possible. Cheers!
The brewery also suggested customers can do their part by frequently washing their hands, using tap instead of cash and being aware of the need for more personal space.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter