Delta’s Four Winds Brewery is suspending growler fills until further notice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Four Winds Brewing/Twitter photo)

Delta brewery suspends growler fills over COVID-19 risk

Four Winds Brewing announced the move via its social media channels on Thursday, March 12

Delta’s Four Winds Brewery is suspending growler fills until further notice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Four Winds announced the move via its social media channels on Thursday (March 12).

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now and we’re following suggestions from Health Canada to the public and businesses about maintaining the health and well-being of our employees and customers,” states a post on the brewery’s Instagram page. “So with that we regretfully put all growler fills on hold.”

Four Winds will still be selling packaged products out of the fridge in the brewery’s Tilbury tasting room, located at #4 7355 72nd St.

The move comes a week after major coffee chains Starbucks and Tim Hortons announced they were no longer accepting reusable cups to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

SEE ALSO: Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Meanwhile, growler fills continue at Delta’s other craft brewery, the recently-opened Barnside Brewing in Ladner (6655 60th Ave.)

In post to the brewery’s social media channels on Thursday (March 12), Barnside said its employees are doing everything they can to provide customers with a safe environment.

“Right now that means continually cleaning public surfaces throughout the day, thoroughly sanitizing glassware and other point of contact items (including growler fill hoses) and communicating with customers about any concerns,” Barnside wrote on Instagram.

“We want to continue to be a gathering place for the community — and together we can ensure we are making it as safe as possible.”

The brewery also suggested customers can do their part by frequently washing their hands, using tap instead of cash and being aware of the need for more personal space.

RELATED: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province


Most Read