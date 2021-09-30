Delta appoints new director of parks, recreation and culture

The City of Delta has appointed Carmen Gonzalez as the new director of parks, recreation and culture. Gonzalez will begin her new role on Oct. 12, 2021. (City of Delta photo)

The City of Delta has hired a new director of parks, recreation, and culture, following the retirement of former director Ken Kuntz this past August.

Carmen Gonzalez, who will begin her new role on Oct. 12, has an extensive background in the federal government and senior roles in several Lower Mainland municipalities and brings a reputation for strategic thinking, great corporate culture and citizen-focused service delivery to the community, according to a City of Delta press release.

“Carmen brings a broad range of experience with a keen eye for positive departmental development and service-focused operations to the City of Delta. She will be a great fit with our senior leadership team and council while putting the community at the forefront of everything we do. I look forward to working closely with Carmen to continue moving our parks, recreation, and cultural services forward,” city manager Sean McGill said in a press release.

In her most recent role as director of recreation an culture with the City of Abbotsford, Gonzalez led a department of 300 employees as it navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and supported its focus on positively impacting the community through high-quality customer service.

Prior to her work in Abbotsford, Gonzalez led parks, recreation, and culture corporate and business planning, capital planning, strategy and policy development, and grant programs at the City of Coquitlam.

“On behalf of council, I want to welcome Ms. Gonzalez to our senior leadership team at the City of Delta. I look forward to working with her as we strive to provide the very best parks, recreation and culture services for the community. As we emerge from the pandemic, we are thrilled to have someone with the experience and strategic thinking attributes of Ms. Gonzalez to keep driving us forward in a service delivery area enjoyed by all of our residents,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

Gonzalez holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Douglas College and is currently pursuing an executive master’s of business administration degree from Simon Fraser University.



