TransLink is asking for public input on its Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows plan. (THE NEWS/files)

Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Commuters who rely on buses to get around are being urged to plan ahead and expect potential delays now that unionized bus drivers in Metro Vancouver have ramped up their job action and are refusing overtime.

TransLink says that riders should expect a reduction to bus service by about 10 per cent and prepare for disruptions until further notice.

“This job action will be difficult to predict for our customers,” an emailed statement from TransLink reads. “Some routes will have gaps in service and there will likely be overcrowding.”

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays. That’s because TransLink has been pulling buses from more frequent routes to fill any holes along less frequent routes when a bus has to be pulled due to mechanical issues.

Prior to Friday, job action had only included bus operators ditching their uniforms and maintenance workers refusing overtime after contract negotiations came to a halt in late October between the union and its employer Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Talks had resumed Wednesday but broke down again on Thursday.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers to refuse overtime as transit strike escalates

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points
Next story
‘Illegal hotels’ operating in City of White Rock: councillor

Just Posted

KPU’s Cloverdale campus to host open house Nov. 20

Registrants have a chance to win prizes, if they sign up early

Surrey RCMP doesn’t expect big hit in light of projected $10M cut in B.C. budget

Public safety minister says RCMP informed province about projected budget deficit

École Salish Secondary held its official opening Nov. 12

Cloverdale school unveils Coast Salish welcome post

South Surrey students, staff prepare for 15th Christmas dinner

Deadline to register for festive affair at Elgin Park Secondary is Nov. 27

Surrey’s Sourdif among A-list ‘Players to Watch’ for NHL Entry Draft in Monteal next June

The right-shot forward has eight goals and nine assists with Vancouver Giants this season

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

UPDATE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers to refuse overtime as transit strike escalates

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

Most Read