Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

Highway 17 is partially blocked eastbound at the 91 Connector, after a semitruck lost a load of lumber this morning (April 18).
#BCHwy17 – Truck has lost its load EB at the #BCHwy91 connector in #DeltaBC. Traffic getting by through the shoulder, expect heavy delays and congestion. pic.twitter.com/XTvsrx5KQ3
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018
The incident happened just after 8 a.m., and temporarily affected westbound traffic, as well as closing both lanes for those heading east. One lane is now open eastbound, and no lanes are affected heading west.
According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber is now being cleared by hand.
Update – The lumber is being cleared off #BCHwy17 by hand, near the 91 Connector. One lane eastbound remains open. pic.twitter.com/XPGaH52w40
— Delta Police (@deltapolice) April 18, 2018
Commuters are advised to take another route.
