Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

A semitruck lost its load on Hwy 17 near the 91 Connector around 8 a.m. this morning

Highway 17 is partially blocked eastbound at the 91 Connector, after a semitruck lost a load of lumber this morning (April 18).

#BCHwy17 – Truck has lost its load EB at the #BCHwy91 connector in #DeltaBC. Traffic getting by through the shoulder, expect heavy delays and congestion. pic.twitter.com/XTvsrx5KQ3 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 18, 2018

The incident happened just after 8 a.m., and temporarily affected westbound traffic, as well as closing both lanes for those heading east. One lane is now open eastbound, and no lanes are affected heading west.

According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber is now being cleared by hand.

Update – The lumber is being cleared off #BCHwy17 by hand, near the 91 Connector. One lane eastbound remains open. pic.twitter.com/XPGaH52w40 — Delta Police (@deltapolice) April 18, 2018

Commuters are advised to take another route.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

