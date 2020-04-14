This deer died shortly after slamming through the glass door of a Clearwater liquor store. (Contributed)

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Clearwater’s BC Liquor Store was the victim of a break and enter from an unusual culprit this week.

On April 13 at about 3:35 p.m. a deer roaming the parking lot got spooked and ran full speed through the locked glass door, according to Clearwater RCMP Sgt. Grant Simpson.

The deer broke its neck and died roughly 10 minutes after the incident.

Graphic warning: This video contains images that may be sensitive to some viewers.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks
Next story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting

Police believe it was a random killing, as the accused and victim did not know each other

Aircraft ready to spray pesticide in area of Surrey where gypsy moths are a problem

Permit allows pest-control product Btk to be sprayed up to four times from April 15 to June 30

White Rock RCMP arrest man for break and enter, shortly after he was warned of property crime focus

Suspect released on condition he not be in the City of White Rock.

UPDATE: Man last seen in Fleetwood has been located, police say

‘It is out of character for him to be out of touch this long’

‘Group effort’ by four BIAs in Surrey to help businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic

‘We’re all aboard for this, and we’re trying to help,’ says CEO of Downtown Surrey BIA

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

Most Read