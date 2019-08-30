Decorated police K9 retires after long career

Duke is moving in with his partner Sgt. Chris Scott and his family

Duke has been serving with the Abbotsford Police Department since 2013. He plans to spend his retirement playing fetch.

An esteemed member of the Abbotsford Police Department is retiring after serving the city for 45 years – dog years. His name is Duke and he’s a very good boy.

“[Duke] displayed the courage and confidence necessary and he maintained it throughout the duration of his career,” said an Abbotsford police spokesperson. “Duke was destined to be a police dog.”

During his six-year-career he assisted in finding several missing people, apprehending many criminals and locating crucial evidence. He was decorated with a commendation.

One night, Duke tracked a heavily armed suspect for over 25 minutes in extreme conditions, even for a dog. When he located the suspect he was attacked with weapons, kicked and bit in the human’s attempt to escape. Duke refused to let go and the suspect was eventually kennelled.

Saturday evening will be Duke’s last walk on the beat with his partner Sgt. Chris Scott, but it’s not goodbye as Duke is moving in with Scott’s family. He will live out his retirement enjoying long walks, chasing his beloved ball and guarding his new family.

Duke will also teach future police pups to follow in his paw-prints.

RELATED: BC RCMP mourn police dog Fury