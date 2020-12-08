Part of a rendering of the Lady Alexandra building proposed for 1310 Johnston Rd. (File photo)

Part of a rendering of the Lady Alexandra building proposed for 1310 Johnston Rd. (File photo)

Decision on White Rock’s Lady Alexandra building heads to appeal court

Supreme Court sided with City of White Rock in March decision

The owners of the planned Lady Alexandra building are appealing a B.C. Supreme Court decision that determined the City of White Rock was justified in down-zoning the 1310 Johnston Rd. property from 12 storeys to six.

In a decision handed down March 31 of this year, Supreme Court Justice Carla Forth ruled in favour of city council’s decision, made in November 2018, to halt the 12-storey highrise, which was previously approved, pending an OCP review.

The owner of the property, G.S.R. Capital Group – a group of mostly local investors – and the city are to appear via videoconference in the Court of Appeal for British Columbia this Friday at 10 a.m., according to court documents.

RELATED: Supreme Court upholds White Rock council decision on Lady Alexandra development

“At issue is whether a city can issue a development permit approving a specific development and requiring the land to be developed in accordance with existing zoning, then reject the permit while it prepares by bylaws designed to downzone the property in question and prohibit the development,” a court of appeal hearing list reads.

The mixed-use luxury residential and retail building, which was planned for the former site of Leela Thai Restaurant, and other businesses, was approved for a development permit at a height of 12 storeys by the previous council.

Before and after approval, the contentious project had been the subject of outcry from residents opposing highrise development in the lower town centre area.

While it had received a development permit, the project, still undergoing design revisions at the time, had not yet received a building permit.

This allowed the newly-elected council to include the project in its official community plan review, instituted only two days after council took office.

SEE ALSO: White Rock council challenged by Lady Alexandra conundrum

Five members of the newly elected council, who are part of the Democracy Direct White Rock party, ran on a platform consisting of a “moratorium on the approval of any further high rises in White Rock until the completion of the 14 towers already approved.”

Ultimately, council voted 5-2 to approve bylaw 2290, which resulted in down-zoning of the property to a height of six storeys from the originally planned 12, and also to modify allowable density.

In her written decision, Justice Forth wrote that the impugned resolutions and bylaws are valid and dismissed G.S.R. Capital’s petition.

– with files from Alex Browne

development

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to B.C. for spring training
Next story
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey mayor ‘could not be any prouder’ as budget 2021 passes on five-to-four vote

‘We have been a beacon of light in difficult times,’ Councillor Allison Patton says

Part of a rendering of the Lady Alexandra building proposed for 1310 Johnston Rd. (File photo)
Decision on White Rock’s Lady Alexandra building heads to appeal court

Supreme Court sided with City of White Rock in March decision

Martha Currie Elementary is holding a fundraising raffle. (Image via Google Maps)
UPDATE: Ecole Martha Currie is holding a fundraising raffle

4,000 tickets for sale in school raffle

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Locke, Hundial, quit city committee in protest against Surrey parcel tax increase

Surrey Connect councillors say 200 per cent tax increase defies ‘spirit and intent’ of levy

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Ambulance paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to B.C. for spring training

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

Most Read