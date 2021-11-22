Decision for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct not likely till 2022

A disciplinary panel considering testimony into allegations of sexual misconduct against a former registered massage therapist with connections to White Rock, Surrey and Penticton is not expected to release a decision on the matter before the new year.
Officials with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. said the hearing concerning Leonard Krekic – who was suspended from practising as an RMT in B.C. in February 2020 and resigned his CMTBC registration in October of that same year – concluded Oct. 29, and the deliberation stage will likely take “some time,” as there is three weeks of testimony to work through, as well as a number of “complex legal issues.”
A complaint regarding Krekic was filed in November 2019. In announcing his suspension, the college described allegations relating to massage-therapy services provided between “about 2009” and November 2019 as “extremely serious.”
Those allegations “are and remain unproven unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the Discipline Committee,” a citation issued in August 2020 notes.
The hearing got underway in March 2021. If a finding of misconduct is made, the panel will then hear arguments regarding what penalty to impose.
