The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic has concluded and a decision is not expected before 2022. (Unsplash photo)

Decision for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct not likely till 2022

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

A disciplinary panel considering testimony into allegations of sexual misconduct against a former registered massage therapist with connections to White Rock, Surrey and Penticton is not expected to release a decision on the matter before the new year.

Officials with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. said the hearing concerning Leonard Krekic – who was suspended from practising as an RMT in B.C. in February 2020 and resigned his CMTBC registration in October of that same year – concluded Oct. 29, and the deliberation stage will likely take “some time,” as there is three weeks of testimony to work through, as well as a number of “complex legal issues.”

A complaint regarding Krekic was filed in November 2019. In announcing his suspension, the college described allegations relating to massage-therapy services provided between “about 2009” and November 2019 as “extremely serious.”

READ MORE: B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

Those allegations “are and remain unproven unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the Discipline Committee,” a citation issued in August 2020 notes.

The hearing got underway in March 2021. If a finding of misconduct is made, the panel will then hear arguments regarding what penalty to impose.


